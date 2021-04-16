Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan summoned to Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.16

Trend:

Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Trend reports on April 16 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, a protest in connection with the meeting of EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, within his visit to Armenia, with David Babayan, posing as the "foreign minister of Karabakh" on April 14 was expressed to Jankauskas.

“Such steps of EU representative Toivo Klaar, which do not take into account the new realities in the region after the conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], threaten fragile peace and give unreasonable expectations to the other side, are unacceptable,” the ministry said.

The ambassador was informed that such actions of the EU special representative for the South Caucasus undermined the confidence of the Azerbaijani side in him.