Armenian side does not fulfill obligations upon int’l humanitarian law – MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

The Armenian side does not fulfill its obligations upon the international humanitarian law, as well as upon the signed trilateral declaration [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region], Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told reporters.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the appeal of the French and Canadian foreign ministries to release the detained Armenian servicemen.