Armenian side does not fulfill obligations upon int’l humanitarian law – MFA (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7
Trend:
The Armenian side does not fulfill its obligations upon the international humanitarian law, as well as upon the signed trilateral declaration [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region], Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told reporters.
Abdullayeva was commenting on the appeal of the French and Canadian foreign ministries to release the detained Armenian servicemen.
