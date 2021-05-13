Azerbaijani, Russian FMs exchange views on tensions on Azerbaijani-Armenian border

Politics 13 May 2021 21:26 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs exchange views on tensions on Azerbaijani-Armenian border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

On Thursday, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Ministers exchanged views on tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

The parties stressed the importance of resolving any tension by political and diplomatic means.

Ministers stressed the need to implement tripartite statements to ensure peace in the region.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgian's commercial banks see increase in number of total loans
Georgian's commercial banks see increase in number of total loans
Georgia increases aviation fuel imports
Georgia increases aviation fuel imports
Georgia adopts new rule on forest use
Georgia adopts new rule on forest use
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgian's commercial banks see increase in number of total loans Finance 21:58
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs exchange views on tensions on Azerbaijani-Armenian border Politics 21:26
Overseas election headquarters established at Iran’s foreign ministry Iran 21:22
Sputnik V approved for use in Republic of Maldives Other News 21:14
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 13 Society 20:37
Azerbaijan confirms 509 more COVID-19 cases, 1,427 recoveries Society 20:35
COVID-19 cases decrease in 80 Turkish provinces in a week Turkey 19:57
Tajikistan delegation to visit Uzbekistan on May 14 Uzbekistan 19:13
Gaza death toll jumps to 84 as Israeli air raids intensify Other News 19:03
Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn World 18:43
Azerbaijani president got touched by National leader Heydar Aliyev's words about Shusha (VIDEO) Politics 18:09
Azerbaijani president once again says at Jidir Plain in Shusha - Karabakh is Azerbaijan! (VIDEO) Politics 18:04
EU countries urged to halt non-essential travel from India Europe 17:51
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall US 17:47
Gaza flare-up further weakens shekel Israel 17:30
Georgia increases aviation fuel imports Oil&Gas 17:21
Iran ready to have closer ties with Saudi Arabia, FM says Business 16:59
Azerbaijan’s import of goods from Italy down Business 16:48
Iran talks insurance data in its mining sector Finance 16:47
Turkish ministry discloses volume of cargo handled through Mersin port Turkey 16:42
Georgia adopts new rule on forest use Business 16:41
Kazakh Senate adopts document on economic relations with Kyrgyzstan, within EAEU Kazakhstan 16:08
Volume of chemical products exported by Turkey to Azerbaijan disclosed Turkey 16:08
KazTransOil completes connecting newly constructed sections to Uzen-Atyrau-Samara pipeline Oil&Gas 15:40
Trade ministry discloses volume of cereals imported by Kazakhstan from Turkey Turkey 15:36
Russian Bright Way Group to set up pharmaceutical plant in North Kazakhstan Business 15:34
Georgia sees decrease in amount of local small companies Business 15:25
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to purchase of chemical products Tenders 15:23
Kazakhstan's exports to Latvia decrease Business 15:21
Kazakhstan boosts agriculture goods output Business 15:19
A year ago, different music was played in Shusha, other actions were taking place here - President Aliyev Politics 15:16
President Ilham Aliyev meets with journalists in Shusha Politics 15:08
Georgia establishes its first avocado farm Business 15:04
Tender for park construction opens in Turkmenistan's Dashoguz region Tenders 14:41
Trade ministry discloses volume of cereals imported by Georgia from Turkey Turkey 14:40
Turkey’s export of steel to US soars Turkey 14:39
UNIDO talks current global projects in Kazakhstan Business 14:37
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from gala concert of “Kharibulbul” music festival on her Instagram page (VIDEO) Politics 14:37
Power transmission line of Turkmenistan's Mary State Power Plant ready for commissioning Oil&Gas 14:33
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 14:28
Turkmenistan intends to increase pace of oil production Oil&Gas 14:28
SOCAR to operate exports of Rosneft’s oil products to Ukraine - sources Oil&Gas 14:24
Trade ministry discloses volume of electrical goods exported by Turkey to Germany Turkey 14:22
Volume of electrical goods exported by Turkey to Russia disclosed Turkey 14:22
India Fastest In World To Administer 17 Crore Vaccine Doses In 114 Days: Centre Other News 14:22
Azerbaijan’s import of goods from Germany down Business 14:21
Forex reserves surge by $32.29 bn in six months: RBI Other News 14:19
How IAF, Navy have pressed transport planes, ships to bring Covid relief to India Other News 14:09
India received $83 billion in remittances in 2020: World Bank report Other News 14:03
American India Foundation raises $25 million for Covid-19 assistance to India Other News 14:02
Vietnam Buddhist Sangha presents medical equipment to India Other News 14:02
Lemonade tanks as Texas freeze hits Q1 results Israel 13:48
Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the past day Russia 13:30
Kazakh, Azerbaijani presidents hold phone talks Politics 13:27
AZAL to Trial IATA Travel Pass in Azerbaijan Society 13:26
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:18
Georgia sees decrease in revenues from foreign tourism Finance 13:11
Azerbaijani president visits Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 13:09
External merchandise trade of Georgia up Business 13:05
UNIDO, Gov't of Uzbekistan consulting to explore potential project ideas Business 12:57
Italy fines Google $123 mln for abuse of dominant position US 12:54
Georgia reports 776 new cases of coronavirus for May 13 Georgia 12:45
Armenians destroyed many mosques during occupation of Azerbaijani lands Politics 12:38
Turkey’s export of steel to Uzbekistan up Turkey 12:28
Georgia takes steps to increase availability of agricultural land for farmers Business 12:28
Turkey’s export of ready-made clothes to Iran up Turkey 12:26
Iran ready to return to its JCPOA obligations, MFA official hints Nuclear Program 12:24
Azerbaijani ferry delivers modern equipment to Turkmenistan Business 12:23
Turkey’s export of cement to Kazakhstan up Turkey 12:21
Azerbaijan discloses composition of national gymnastics team for competitions in Bulgaria Society 12:19
Caucasian Muslims Office chairman talks about new mosque in Azerbaijan’s Shusha Society 12:19
Kazakhstan needs to ensure environmental sustainability of extractive industries - UNIDO Business 12:07
Rolls-Royce sticks to guidance for 2021 Europe 11:50
Kazakhstan unveils value of payments of compulsory vehicle insurance Finance 11:48
Azerbaijani people won Second Karabakh War thanks to unity - Caucasian Muslims Office Society 11:42
Turkmenistan takes part in adoption of documents within "Central Asia-China" meeting Business 11:39
Very happy to participate in Khary Bulbul festival in Shusha – Azerbaijani people's artist Politics 11:31
Azerbaijan’s import of pharmaceutical products increases Business 11:21
Kazakhstan, France agree on roadmap for economic co-op until 2030 Kazakhstan 11:21
Latest prices for Azerbaijani oil disclosed Oil&Gas 11:15
RCEP An Unbalanced Trade Agreement: Piyush Goyal Other News 11:12
Indian Union Cabinet approves MoU between ICAI, Qatar finance body to develop accounting and entrepreneurship Other News 11:10
IEA expects Azerbaijan to raise oil output in Q2 Oil&Gas 11:01
India's Merchandise Exports Can Hit $400 This Year Says Piyush Goyal Other News 10:54
Azerbaijan’s average compliance with OPEC+ deal up - IEA Oil&Gas 10:53
Festive prayer performed at Teze Pir mosque in Azerbaijan’s Baku (PHOTO) Society 10:30
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 10:21
Global biofuel production to recover to 2019 level in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:20
More than 4,000 Indians die of COVID-19 for second straight day Other News 10:15
Central Bank of Azerbaijan allocates funds to support its website Business 10:15
Snam sees increase in net financial debt Oil&Gas 10:01
LNG market remains one of highest emitters of carbon globally Oil&Gas 09:49
Azerbaijani ombudsman appeals to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Politics 09:44
Baku to host Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships for first time (VIDEO) Society 09:32
Festive prayer due to holy month of Ramadan in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city (VIDEO) Politics 09:19
UN Security Council may meet on Palestinian-Israeli confrontation on May 14 - source Other News 08:51
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates all Muslims of world on Ramadan holiday from Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 08:34
Transshipment of goods by Azerbaijani ports down in 1Q2021 Transport 08:23
Israel hits Turkish TV office in Gaza Turkey 08:16
WHO Director-General vaccinated against coronavirus Other News 08:01
All news