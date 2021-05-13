Azerbaijani, Russian FMs exchange views on tensions on Azerbaijani-Armenian border
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13
Trend:
On Thursday, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Ministers exchanged views on tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.
The parties stressed the importance of resolving any tension by political and diplomatic means.
Ministers stressed the need to implement tripartite statements to ensure peace in the region.
