Amount of funds offered to Lebanese mercenary for participation in hostilities against Azerbaijan unveiled (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:47

TITLE CHANGED

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

I was offered $2000-2500 to participate in hostilities against Azerbaijan.

This is stated in the video, which Maral Nazaryan gave to the investigation at a court session on June 8, with whom Lebanese citizen Viken Eulcekcian lived illegally, Trend reports.

She also said that the accused had fought against Azerbaijanis in Karabakh for money.

“We arrived with Eulcekcian from Beirut to Armenia. Later we were accommodated in a hotel in Shusha. In those days, he spoke on the phone with a Lebanese citizen named Hovak, who offered him $2,000-2,500 and a salary for his participation in the hostilities. Viken agreed. I told him that he is not a citizen of Armenia and that this will create problems for us in the future, because we wanted to return to Lebanon, but could not do this because of the coronavirus pandemic. Before the Second Karabakh War, we wanted to go to Lebanon, but Viken was not allowed across the border due to the fact that his documents were incorrectly executed. I left for Lebanon and after a while was forced to return to Armenia. After the outbreak of hostilities, Viken left to fight, then returned three or four days later, said that the Azerbaijanis are very strong, all the mercenaries were killed, and he managed to escape. Then we arrived in Lachin. On November 10, we heard that the war was over. When we came to pick up our things from the hotel in Shusha, we were detained by the Azerbaijani military. This happened after they saw the photos on Viken's phone,” Nazaryan said.