Bosnia and Herzegovina’s delegation reviews consequences of Armenia's atrocities in Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

During the visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, members of the delegation led by Chairman of the House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic reviewed the ruins of the Aghdam State Drama Theater destroyed by the Armenians, Trend reports on June 8.

The guests were informed about the damage that the Armenian Armed Forces inflicted on the Azerbaijani cultural heritage, including the Aghdam State Drama Theater. No building was left intact in Aghdam.

Then the guests reviewed the Juma Mosque in Aghdam. They were informed that the mosque was built in 1868-1870 by architect Karbalai Safihan Garabagi. Juma Mosque belongs to the Karabakh architectural school. Armenia destroyed its minarets, the roof of the mosque collapsed from several sides.

The representatives of small-numbered peoples peacefully coexist, various religious confessions operate in Azerbaijan. Churches and synagogues are being repaired and restored at the state level. However, Armenia insulted the Muslim world and Islam by keeping cattle and pigs in mosques in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Then the guests visited the 1st Alley of Martyrs in the Aghdam district. Here the heroic sons of the Motherland, who died during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war, as well as some civilians killed during the Khojaly genocide, were buried.

The grave of Azerbaijani National Hero Allahverdi Bagirov is also located here. Members of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s delegation visited the grave of the national hero and revered his memory.

The guests were informed that the Armenians excavated and destroyed most of the graves on the Alley of Martyrs with the aim of plundering.