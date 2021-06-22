Azerbaijani FM receives UN resident coordinator (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai on the occasion of the completion of the term of his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan on June 22, 2021, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov noted the successful activity of Isaczai in Azerbaijan and his contribution to the development of cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan.

Isaczai thanked for the support rendered to him during his tenure in Azerbaijan and stressed the successful implementation of cooperation. In particular, the resident coordinator noted the signing of a new Cooperation Action Plan with Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed opportunities and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN and its agencies.

Touching upon the situation in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the minister said that Azerbaijan is ready to receive the mission of both UNESCO and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in these territories. The opposite side was informed that Azerbaijan is currently awaiting a response from both organizations to complete the work related to the visit.

Bayramov wished Isaczai success in his future endeavors.