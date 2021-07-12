FMs of EU countries to discuss Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The Karabakh issue will be discussed at the meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU countries, Trend reports on July 12.

The Council of Europe will be provided with the information on the results of the visits of the foreign ministers of Austria, Lithuania and Romania to Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The situation in Afghanistan, the Middle East, Lebanon and Mozambique will be also discussed at the meeting.