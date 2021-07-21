President Putin thanks President Ilham Aliyev

Politics 21 July 2021 00:37 (UTC+04:00)
President Putin thanks President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

The issue of resolving the situation in the region remains one of the most important issues. I know that you are paying great attention and importance to that, of course, and I want to thank you for finding compromise solutions, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held in Moscow, Trend reports.

They are always the most difficult, but if we want a settlement, and we all do, then we must follow this path. So far, we have been able to do this, for which I want to thank you," the head of state said.

