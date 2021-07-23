Azerbaijan shows footage of Goytepe village in liberated Aghdam region (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated the footage from the Goytepe village of the Aghdam region, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports referring to the ministry.
The footage:
