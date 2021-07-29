OSCE MG co-chairs concerned with recent incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan state border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation) made the statement, Trend reports.

The co-chairs view with concern recent incidents along the Armenia - Azerbaijan border, including reports of casualties and the loss of life. The co-chairs call upon Armenia and Azerbaijan to de-escalate the situation immediately, refrain from provocative rhetoric and actions, and implement fully their commitments under the November 9 statement and other jointly agreed ceasefire arrangements.

The co-chairs reiterate the need for a comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining core substantive issues of the conflict.

The co-chairs reconfirm their strong support for the ongoing efforts of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and his team.