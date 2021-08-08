Number of cyberattacks at Azerbaijan's AzStateNet down
3 terrorists killed in exchange of fire in Pakistan's Lahore Other News 15:29
Kyrgyzstan records 602 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 14:39
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 8 Society 14:17
Positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Nakhchivan fired at by Armenia Politics 14:05
Blaze ravages Evia island on sixth day of Greek wildfires Europe 13:38
Georgia reports 3 344 coronavirus cases, 3 376 recoveries, 30 deaths Georgia 13:32
Exports of Iran via customs of Isfahan Province booming Business 13:29
Kazakh container ship with numerous containers to enter Baku International Sea Trade Port Transport 13:29
Libya imposes 24-hour curfew to stem spread of COVID-19 Arab World 12:55
S. Korea reports 1,729 more COVID-19 cases, 210,956 in total Other News 12:00
Third group of Azerbaijani firefighters arrives in Turkish Mugla city Society 11:46
Georgia sees increase in revenues from international tourism Finance 11:18
Taliban attack on Afghanistan's Faizabad city repulsed Other News 11:11
Iran discloses amount of funds needed for development of infrastructures in mining sector Business 11:08
Athletics-Kenya's Kipchoge cements legacy as greatest marathon runner Other News 11:03
Shooting kills 1 police officer, injures another in Chicago US 10:39
Azerbaijan's defense minister visits military units deployed in Kalbajar and Lachin districts (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:34
US Embassy in Turkmenistan names USAID's regional projects in country Business 10:16
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 8 Oil&Gas 10:15
N.Korea's Kim calls for relief campaign in rain-hit areas Other News 09:57
Turkish real sector’s debt restructuring gathers pace Turkey 09:24
Central Bank of Iran unveils amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 09:19
Kazakhstan reports over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:40
Bread factory for servicemen operating in Azerbaijan's liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 08:25
Iran attracts foreign investments in Razavi Khorasan Province Finance 08:21
Georgia shares data on number of active economic agents engaged in market organization Business 08:00
Turkey shares details on second nuclear power plant's construction on Black Sea coast (Exclusive) Turkey 08:00
5 killed, driver seriously injured after single car crash in New Zealand Other News 07:11
Brazil reports 990 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 06:29
Czech top diplomat calls for rebuilding political relations with Russia Europe 05:45
Cargo transportation in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province soars Transport 05:10
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling Finance 05:00
Israel reports 4,221 new COVID-19 cases Israel 04:19
Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California US 03:33
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil exports to Lithuania Oil&Gas 03:00
Saudi Arabia to reopen Umrah pilgrimage to abroad pilgrims starting Aug 9 Arab World 02:39
Agricultural lands in Iran to be equipped with modern irrigation systems Business 02:00
UK reports another 28,612 coronavirus cases Europe 01:51
US B-52 bombers launch airstrikes against Taliban in Jowzjan province US 01:17
AZAL plane en route from Istanbul to Baku get into zone of strong turbulence Society 00:40
Value of Turkish exports to OIC countries rises in 1H2021 Turkey 00:33
Iran's foreign trade increases Business 00:32
Azerbaijan exports over 425 mcm of gas to Turkey Oil&Gas 00:28
Georgia sees increase in subsistence minimum Business 00:21
Turkey, Kazakhstan increase trade turnover Turkey 00:01
Italy reports 22 coronavirus deaths and 6,902 new cases Europe 7 August 23:26
$1 trillion infrastructure bill advances in U.S. Senate US 7 August 22:47
'We don't want your health pass' - protesters march in France for fourth weekend Europe 7 August 22:11
2 tropical storms approaching Japan Other News 7 August 21:33
Azerbaijani Olympic team completed performance at Tokyo 2020 with 3 silver and 4 bronze medals Society 7 August 21:25
Central Asian countries to create joint council of industrialists Central Asia 7 August 21:02
China may become main beneficiary of Uzbek-Turkmen project on entering new markets through S.Caucasus - analyst Transport 7 August 21:01
Forces of Azerbaijani ESM continues to successfully fight fires in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 7 August 20:58
CA countries developing measures to launch full-fledged operation of a single energy ring Central Asia 7 August 20:48
President Erdogan receives Libyan premier in Istanbul Turkey 7 August 20:27
Armenia must be pressured to comply with ECHR's decision - Azerbaijan's former IDP Politics 7 August 20:25
Car manufacturing in Iran up Business 7 August 20:24
Domestic Producer Price Index for industrial products down in Georgia Business 7 August 20:12
Rescue ship carrying 257 migrants docks in Sicily port Europe 7 August 19:31
Participants of international scientific-practical conference "Call of Nuvedi: restoration of violated rights" appeale to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 7 August 18:57
Apple wins court ruling throwing out $308.5 million patent verdict Other News 7 August 18:50
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 6.96 mln: Africa CDC Other News 7 August 18:32
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation launches evaluation project for alunite ore reserves Economy 7 August 18:12
Azerbaijani army positions come under fire in Nakhchivan direction from Armenia Politics 7 August 18:04
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.7 Society 7 August 16:56
Azerbaijan confirms 1,289 COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveries Society 7 August 16:52
Azerbaijan's female karateka wins silver metal at Tokyo 2020 Society 7 August 16:36
Azerbaijan's female karateka reaches finals at Tokyo 2020 Azerbaijan 7 August 16:06
Azerbaijani wrestler wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics Society 7 August 15:11
Coca-Cola shares in Uzbekistan to change hands Finance 7 August 15:00
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund ends 1H2021 with net profit Finance 7 August 14:58
Turkmenistan eyes manufacturing growth in transport, communication sector Transport 7 August 14:57
Number of cyberattacks at Azerbaijan's AzStateNet down ICT 7 August 14:51
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 7 Society 7 August 14:49
New enterprises put into operation in Iran's Mazandaran Province Business 7 August 14:48
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Iran Politics 7 August 14:45
Azerbaijan, Georgia - key transit countries on way from Asia to Europe, says analyst Transport 7 August 14:19
Kazakhstan's trade with Norway down Business 7 August 14:16
Greece twofold decreases import of Kazakh-made goods Business 7 August 14:15
Cemil Cicek joins Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Society 7 August 14:07
Cyber attacks on bank cards of Azerbaijani users continue - ABA Economy 7 August 14:03
Turkmenistan eyes production increase in construction, industrial sectors Construction 7 August 13:58
Georgian Hualing FIZ expands opportunities for investors Business 7 August 13:58
Buy & sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange growing Business 7 August 13:39
SOFAZ discloses revenues from Azerbaijan's ACG, Shah Deniz oil, gas fields Oil&Gas 7 August 13:28
Iran looks to intensify transit of goods through its territory Business 7 August 13:26
Azerbaijan's Labor Ministry, DOST Centers to accept only COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 7 August 13:11
Armenian armed forces subject Azerbaijan Army positions to fire Society 7 August 12:55
Fitch updates outlook for Georgia Business 7 August 12:37
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 7 Georgia 7 August 12:32
Economic growth gradually accelerating in Azerbaijan - Gazprombank Finance 7 August 12:11
Fees on voluntary cargo insurance decrease in Azerbaijan Finance 7 August 12:00
Turkmenistan's capacities allow to boost electricity, gas supply to Central Asia countries Oil&Gas 7 August 11:38
Azerbaijan's female karateka reaches semifinals at Tokyo 2020 Society 7 August 11:29
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy petrol Tenders 7 August 11:25
Amount of transactions in Azerbaijan's interbank settlement system increases Finance 7 August 11:16
Iran reveals data on exports through its Sistan & Baluchestan Province customs Business 7 August 11:15
Turnover of securities increases in Azerbaijani capital market Finance 7 August 10:43
Azerbaijan's defense minister views military-medical facilities in Kalbajar, Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 7 August 10:41
Iranian currency rates for August 7 Finance 7 August 10:39
