Positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Nakhchivan fired at by Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8
Trend:
The positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Nakhchivan were fired at by the armed forces of Armenia, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
