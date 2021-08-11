Azerbaijan issues note to Iran
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a note to Iranian Ambassador in Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi, the ministry told Trend.
The note is related to illegal entry of Iranian trucks into the territory of Azerbaijan's Karabakh.
