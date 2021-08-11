Armenia doesn't fulfill its obligations under int'l conventions - Azerbaijan's ombudsman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Trend:

Armenia does not fulfill its obligations under international conventions and ignores the relevant norms, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, told Trend.

“More detailed information on such facts will be included in our next report. This situation worries me as the ombudsman. I believe that the Armenian government must fulfill its international obligations and abandon the policy of hatred towards Azerbaijanis,” Aliyeva said.

According to her, the policy of hatred towards Azerbaijanis, pursued in Armenia for many years, negatively affects the psychology of members of society in general, and especially children.

“Such steps by Armenia, which instills Azerbaijanophobia, especially, into Armenian children, and involves them in hostilities, are absolutely unacceptable,” she said.

“The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Population in Time of War prohibit the involvement of children under 15 years of age in war and consider this action a war crime,” Aliyeva said.