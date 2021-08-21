Azerbaijani servicemen continue preps for 'Artillery Fire Masters' contest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.21

Trend:

The Azerbaijani artillerymen are preparing to take part in the ‘Artillery Fire Masters’ contest as part of the ‘International Army Games – 2021’ in Kazakhstan, Trend reports on Aug.21 referring to Azerbaijan's defense ministry.

The artillerymen taking part in the draw first got acquainted with the safety rules, the features of the contest, the conditions of the stages, the limits of fire and combat training, as well as the material and technical base of the training ground.

After viewing the weapons and military equipment that will be used during the competition, the artillerymen began training on passing its stages.

At the end of the preparatory process, the Azerbaijani team carried out a shooting with mortars.

The contest, which will last until September 2, will be attended by artillerymen from 10 countries.