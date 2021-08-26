Armenian leadership insulted entire Muslim world - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26

Trend:

The Armenian leadership has insulted the entire Muslim world, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs, war disabled and heroes of the Patriotic War in Absheron district, Trend reports.

“The whole world can see the Armenian savagery today. They can sees that Armenians have destroyed our mosques, more than 60 mosques have been destroyed. Armenians kept cows and pigs in our mosques. This is an insult to the entire Muslim world. I once again turn to the leaders of all Muslim countries and say to you – never forget this, do not turn a blind eye to this, do not ignore this. The Armenian leadership has insulted the entire Muslim world. It was Armenians who destroyed graves and sold gravestones, it was Armenians who removed the golden teeth of the dead, it was Armenians who demolished our mosques and houses. It was also Armenians who demolished our houses. Everyone can and must see this. We regularly take foreign guests, journalists, politicians and public figures to the liberated lands so that they can see and know that we have not only liberated our territory from occupation, we have liberated the whole region from Armenian fascism,” the head of state said.