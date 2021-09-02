Azerbaijan’s Aghdam to be restored following most advanced int’l standards - Special rep of president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Vugar Imanov, Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city will be restored in accordance with the most advanced international standards, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani president Emin Huseynov said in the area of Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation during a visit with the media representatives of the member-states and observers of the Turkic Council to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“We liberated our territories from the occupiers and today we are in Aghdam city, which was liberated and transferred to the Azerbaijani side on November 20, 2020, in accordance with the trilateral statement dated November 10, 2020,” Huseynov said.

“The city has been destroyed,” a special representative of the Azerbaijani president said. “You saw the condition of the main places of historical and cultural significance. The occupants kept various dirty animals in our mosques and thus tried to desecrate the Azerbaijani culture. The only building that remained intact is the Juma Mosque. They used this mosque as an observation point for military purposes.”

“The scale of this destruction is disheartening and we see that we have to carry out the huge reconstruction work,” Huseynov added. “About two-thirds of the territory of Aghdam district was under occupation.”

“We work very closely with all relevant structures, both local and international,” the special representative of the Azerbaijani president said. “Moreover, a coordination headquarters that regulate all issues related to the restoration has been created."

“More than ten working groups have been created within the forthcoming restoration work to resolve various issues,” Huseynov said. “We will turn the Karabakh region, including Aghdam, into a paradise.”

“The city will be restored in accordance with the most advanced international standards,” a special representative of the Azerbaijani president said. “The population of the city will reach about 100,000 people and its geography will be expanded by almost twofold. Its territory covering 1,500 hectares will be presented in the form of a modern city, which will become the fourth biggest city in Azerbaijan."

