President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Jewish community of Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Jewish community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah on September 3, Trend reports.

"Dear fellow compatriots! I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, and convey my best wishes to all of you," the message said.

"Representatives of different nations and religions have been living in peace and tranquility, mutual respect and trust for centuries in Azerbaijan, a country where intercultural and interreligious harmony has always prevailed," the message said. "The protection of ethnic and cultural diversity in our society, the development of the language and culture of national minorities are under the constant protection of the state. This policy is one of the priorities for Azerbaijan, which is committed to national and historical traditions and international legal principles."

"The Jewish community has a special place in Azerbaijan, which is known around the world as an exemplary place of tolerance," the message said. "Jews, who have lived in our country for hundreds of years, have never been subjected to anti-Semitism and discrimination, have preserved their language, culture, religious beliefs and traditions to this day."

"I note with satisfaction that our citizens of Jewish origin, together with representatives of all peoples living in our republic, demonstrated true heroism in liberation of Karabakh," the message said. "Today, the Jewish community is successfully working to convey the truth about Azerbaijan to the world community."

"On the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, a symbol of innovation, spiritual purity, solidarity and kindness, I once again congratulate each of you and wish happiness to your families and blessing to your tables," the message said. "Happy holidays!"