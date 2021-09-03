BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan allows citizens of 13 more states to fly to the country, Trend reports.

The operational headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has disseminated information on amending the resolution "On measures to extend the special quarantine regime and remove some restrictions".

According to the change, from September 6, 2021, citizens of China, Estonia, Finland, France, Hong Kong (PRC), Croatia, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Japan are allowed to enter and leave Azerbaijan by air, as well as citizens other states and stateless persons permanently residing in these countries