Azerbaijan allows citizens of 13 more states to fly to the country
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3
Trend:
Azerbaijan allows citizens of 13 more states to fly to the country, Trend reports.
The operational headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has disseminated information on amending the resolution "On measures to extend the special quarantine regime and remove some restrictions".
According to the change, from September 6, 2021, citizens of China, Estonia, Finland, France, Hong Kong (PRC), Croatia, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Japan are allowed to enter and leave Azerbaijan by air, as well as citizens other states and stateless persons permanently residing in these countries
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who claimed country’s 12th gold medal at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won another gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
First pharmaceutical plant producing infusion solutions and injections in ampoules to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Association of Iranian Exporters of Technical and Engineering Services talks importance of Iraqi market
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for another residential complex in Sumgayit as part of preferential housing project (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends launches Azmonbat enterprise in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park (PHOTO)