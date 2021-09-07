Azerbaijan's soldier brought back in exchange for Armenian soldiers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Conscript of the Azerbaijani army Jamil Babayev, detained on Aug. 26 on Azerbaijan's territory where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, was returned to Baku, State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons told Trend.

The commission said Babayev was returned to Azerbaijan through assistance of the Russian peacekeeping forces, by exchange for two Armenian soldiers - Arthur Nalbandian and Aramais Torozian.

On August 26, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan distributed information that Jamil Babayev voluntarily left the psychiatric department of the Ganja hospital and went to the territory, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed.