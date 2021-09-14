Delegation of OIC Ombudsmen Association arrives in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14
Trend:
At the invitation of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan, a delegation headed by the President of the Ombudsmen Association of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Sharaf Malkoch arrived in the country to carry out a mission to study the facts in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Ombudsman's Office.
Meeting the guests, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva spoke about the importance of the visit and thanked the delegation.
Within the framework of the visit, which will last until September 19, a number of official meetings are planned.
The public will be provided with additional information on the details of the visit.
