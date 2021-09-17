Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on coordination of mine clearance (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on additional measures to coordinate mine clearance in the country on September 16, Trend reports.

The president's decree says the following:

"Guided by paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in order to strengthen coordination in the field of clearing the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation [the territories which were liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], as well as other territories affected by war and military operations, from mines and unexploded munitions, devices that have fuse elements, and other remnants of explosive materials, I instruct as following:

1. Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall:

1.1. approve the requirements for activities related to the mine clearance, and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan about this within three months, taking into account international humanitarian standards for mine clearance;

1.2. approve the annual plan for mine clearance, taking into account the priority territories in the field of clearing the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation, as well as other territories affected by war and military operations (hereinafter referred to as territory), from mines and unexploded munitions, devices that have fuse elements, and other remnants of explosive materials (hereinafter referred to as mines and ammunition) on the basis of the proposals of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (hereinafter referred to as the Agency), annually by December 25;

1.3. establish the form, volume, terms and procedure for including information to be included in the database provided for in clause 2.4 within three months, and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan about this;

1.4. carry out the distribution of duties (hereinafter - the distribution of duties) between the Agency and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan (hereinafter - other bodies carrying out activities in the field of demining) in accordance with the plan provided for in paragraph 1.2 of this Decree, as well as take appropriate measures to organize work related to the demining in cases not provided for in the plan, on the basis of a request from state bodies (structures);

1.5. ensure that the necessary measures are taken to strengthen the material and technical support of the Agency;

1.6. regularly inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan about the work done in the area of ​​clearing the territories from mines and ammunition;

1.7. resolve other issues arising from this Decree.

2. The Agency shall:

2.1. prepare and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan planning proposals for each subsequent year of activities related to mine clearance in the territories taking into account the forces and means in the field of demining activities of other state bodies, individuals and legal entities, as well as the relevant structures of foreign countries carrying out activities in the field of demining, by December 1 of this year;

2.2. coordinate and monitor the performance of the work done and control their quality completion on the basis of the requirements provided for in paragraph 1.1 of this Decree in accordance with the distribution of responsibilities;

2.3. provide measures to improve the qualifications of personnel of other state bodies carrying out activities in the field of mine clearance, in accordance with the requirements provided for in paragraph 1.1 of this Decree;

2.4. ensure the formation of an electronic database of information within four months provided for in clause 1.3 of this Decree (hereinafter referred to as the database), as well as its activities, regular updating and processing of information in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On approval of the "Rules for the formation, maintenance, integration and archiving of state information reserves and systems" and some measures related to electronic government" dated September 12, 2018 No. 263;

2.5. regularly inform the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan about the work carried out in accordance with the distribution of responsibilities;

2.6. resolve other issues arising from this Decree.

3. Other state bodies carrying out activities in the field of mine clearance shall:

3.1. carry out demining activities at their own expense and resources in accordance with the distribution of responsibilities;

3.2. organize the work of personnel involved in demining activities in accordance with the requirements provided for in paragraph 1.1 of this Decree;

3.3. ensure that the following information is regularly provided to the Agency:

3.3.1. information identified in accordance with clause 1.3. of this Decree, for inclusion in the database;

3.3.2. information related to the execution of the distribution of duties;

3.3.3. information about their forces and means in connection with activities related to mine clearance;

3.4. resolve other issues arising from this Decree."