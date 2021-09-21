Azerbaijan, using its right to self-defense, put end to occupation - Erdogan (UPDATE)

Politics 21 September 2021 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted Sept. 21 at 23:26)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan, using its right to self-defense, put an end to the occupation, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Sept. 21, Trend reports.

He recalled the important steps taken recently in terms of stability in the Caucasus: "Azerbaijan, using its right to self-defense, put an end to the occupation, which was indicated in the UN Security Council resolutions, which were not implemented for many years. This opens up new opportunities for establishing lasting peace in the region."

Erdogan stressed that Turkey is determined to support every positive step taken by the parties.

Tags:
