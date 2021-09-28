Council of Europe holding talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan on confidence-building measures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Council of Europe recently started holding talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan to offer Confidence-Building Measures (CBMs) between the two countries, Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe said, Trend reports.

Burić made the statement during the Autumn Session of PACE.

She said the Council of Europe will only offer Confidence-Building Measures (CBMs) if both countries agree to it.

“The confidence building measures are certainly helpful among those who would not otherwise contact each other, but through CBMs they can start communicating,” she said.