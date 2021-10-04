There was former Armenian president Serzhik Sarkisyan among those deserters - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4

Trend:

There was former Armenian president Serzhik Sarkisyan among those deserters, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev making a speech in Sugovushan settlement of Tartar district on October 3, Trend reports.

“It is true that in some places the Armenian side did put up some resistance. In some places, it created difficulties for us. But this is a war. After all, they had built great fortifications over 30 years – look at these mountains, they were all natural fortifications – and, of course, they had the opportunity to defend themselves. But they already knew that they could not stand in front of us. The presence of 10,000 deserters speaks volumes,” President Aliyev said.

“There was former Armenian president Serzhik Sarkisyan among those deserters. I was recently told that he had uttered some ugly words about Azerbaijan and about the great leader – in full accordance with his level. He is the first deserter himself. Because he tampered in Khankandi during the war, as if he would do something there. But when he saw that the Azerbaijani Army was already coming and could grab him by the ear and bring him to Baku, he fled from there like a coward. I did not call him Serzhik Sarkisyan because I wanted to humiliate him, but because this is his real name and surname. We have this information in our archives. His birth certificate and his Komsomol ticket state that his name is Serzhik Sarkisyan. Then he changed it to Serzh Sarkisyan, as if Serzh is an acceptable name,” Azerbaijani president said.