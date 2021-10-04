Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of school building in Jabrayil district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures in connection with the design and construction of a school building in Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

According to the order, the Ministry of Education is initially allocated 500,000 manats ($294,247) for the design and construction of a full secondary school named after Academician Mehdi Mehdizadeh for 960 students in Jabrayil district from the funds provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 for the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.