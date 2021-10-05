Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister meets with Turkish counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov within the framework of an official visit to Georgia met with Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the meeting focused on the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres. Also, the importance of the experience gained by the military personnel of both countries in the course of joint exercises was emphasized.

Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov expressed gratitude to brotherly Turkey for the support provided in the Patriotic War. The sides especially noted that sincere relations of the heads of state have a beneficial effect on the sphere of military cooperation. It was also emphasized that strategic cooperation between the two countries is based on the bonds of friendship and brotherhood.

In conclusion, Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation based on mutual trust and support will continue to develop and strengthen successfully.