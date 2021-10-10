Doctors are one of reasons why number of our martyrs is not very high - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10

Trend:

Doctors are one of the reasons why the number of our martyrs is not very high, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the meeting with members of the general public of Khojavand district, Trend reports.

"Echoing your words, we should also acknowledge the work and selflessness of the doctors during the war. Indeed, the doctors worked tirelessly day and night, risking their lives in those difficult conditions. Doctors are one of the reasons why the number of our martyrs is not very high. As soon as the war started, the first of my orders was probably to provide the highest level of service to the wounded. The wounded must be immediately removed from the battlefield, put in ambulances and brought to the nearest medical center. I can say that both doctors and representatives of executive authorities, as well as soldiers, often put their lives at risk taking their wounded comrades off the battlefield and putting them at the disposal of doctors.

If you look at the geography of our medical centers in recent years, you will see that special attention has been paid to the frontline, to places close to the line of contact. This was not accidental. Because war was inevitable. As I mentioned earlier, I was saying that the lands would be liberated from occupation. I was saying this, I believed in that and I knew that it would happen. Of course, we did not want bloodshed. We wanted our lands to be liberated peacefully. But we ran out of patience and were comprehensively preparing for the war – in the economic sphere, in the field of army building, in the field of logistics and, at the same time, in the field of healthcare. Therefore, for example, we have established two large medical centers in Fuzuli district near the line of contact. We have established large medical centers in Yevlakh, then in Goranboy, Aghdam and Barda. I think that the treatment of our wounded servicemen there has saved many lives. Therefore, I would like to express my special gratitude to the doctors and to you personally. As soon as the war started, you volunteered to go to the war zone. Indeed, Aghdam district was the most difficult, and since it was close to the line of contact, the Armenians constantly fired at our villages. In the April battles, the Armenian armed forces fired at Aghdam the most. The highest number of destroyed houses was in Agdam," the head of state said.