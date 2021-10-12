Agreement between Azerbaijan and UN Population Fund approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law approving the Agreement, concluded through an exchange of letters between the government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Population Fund, Trend reports.

An agreement, concluded through an exchange of letters signed on May 31 and June 21, 2019, between the government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Population Fund, was approved in accordance with the law.