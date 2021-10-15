Armenia refuses to provide complete maps of minefields - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

After the war, over 150 Azerbaijani citizens either died or were seriously injured as a result of exploding mines, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States, held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that Armenia refuses to hand over complete maps of minefields, noting that the small number of such maps that were transferred to Azerbaijan have an accuracy of about 25 percent.

"In the liberated territories, almost all buildings and historical monuments have been destroyed in thirty years. Some 65 of the 67 mosques in the liberated territories have been completely destroyed," the head of state said, stressing that the Armenians kept pigs and cows in the remaining two mosques, deliberately insulting the feelings of Muslims.