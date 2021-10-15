Azerbaijan lifts flight restrictions for number of countries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15
Trend:
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan made an amendment to the resolution "On the extension of the period of the special quarantine regime and the removal of certain restrictions" dated May 26, 2021, No. 151, Trend reports.
According to the amendment, citizens of 23 more countries, as well as citizens of other states and stateless persons permanently residing in these countries, will be allowed to enter (and exit) Azerbaijan by air.
