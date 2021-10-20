President Ilham Aliyev: October 20 will remain eternal Victory Day both for residents of Zangilan and for our entire people
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21
Trend:
October 20 will remain an eternal Victory Day both for the residents of Zangilan and for all our people, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.
President Aliyev made the remark at a meeting on October 20 with public representatives of the Zangilan district.
