Azerbaijan's International Anti-Terrorism Training Center holds opening ceremony for "National Security" course (PHOTO) (UPDATE 2)

Details added: first version posted on 11:12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

The ceremony of opening the course on "National Security" was held at the International Anti-Terrorism Training Center under the State Security Service of Azerbaijan on October 25, Trend reports citing the service’s website.

The course has been organized with the assistance of the Service of the Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan Colonel General Ramil Usubov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of the State Security Service Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, senior officials of state bodies and a representative of the Secretary General of the National Security Council of Turkey.

Within the framework of the course, which will continue until October 29, lectures are scheduled to be delivered on various aspects of national security by 54 representatives of 32 government agencies, practical exercises, and panel discussions will be held.

The course is aimed at assessing the situation in the field of national security, threats in this area, improving the joint work of the relevant structures in ensuring national security, and exchanging experience between government organizations.

The Secretary of the Security Council Ramil Usubov expressed gratitude to the head of the State Security Service for the conditions created for the course, and to the assistant to the President of Azerbaijan for participation in the event.

According to Usubov, thanks to the successful foreign and domestic policy pursued by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is known in the world as stable country, and this factor has created the basis for comprehensive development of all spheres in the country.

"Today, without the direct participation of Azerbaijan, it’s impossible to implement transport, logistics and large-scale international energy projects, and to make important political decisions. Recently, especially after the victory achieved in the 2020 second Karabakh war, some forces, carrying out their insidious plans, are trying once again violate stability in the region, and resort to various provocations," he pointed out.

Speaking about the joint effective struggle of the special services and law enforcement agencies against these threats, he stressed that the necessary measures are constantly being taken to strengthen the military potential of the state, to increase its defense capability.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev spoke about the reliable provision of national security, which is a priority issue for each state, and noted the importance of the National Security Concept prepared under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that for about 30 years, the main factor directed against the security of the state was the aggressive policy of Armenia, however, Armenian fascism was destroyed thanks to the victory achieved by the Azerbaijani army in the second Karabakh war.

“For about 30 years, the main factor directed against the security of Azerbaijan was the aggressive policy of Armenia. However, Armenian fascism was destroyed thanks to the victory achieved by the Azerbaijani army in the second Karabakh war,” Hajiyev said.

The head of the State Security Service Ali Naghiyev pointed out the importance of conducting the "National Security" course, stressed the importance of combining efforts against threats currently directed against the security of Azerbaijan, an effective and coordinated struggle of the relevant structures against possible threats.

According to him, despite Azerbaijan's calls for peace, the forces that live with revanchist ideas and are unable to accept the real situation in the region, are taking destructive steps.

"These destructive elements in Armenia, unable to accept the current situation, are constantly conducting anti-Azerbaijani propaganda, trying to sow discord between different peoples living in Azerbaijan, exacerbate relations between our country and neighboring states. Under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the relevant state bodies are monitoring possible provocations of Armenians against our country, they are taking adequate measures," Naghiyev said.

He also spoke about the measures taken to neutralize the sabotage and intelligence activities against Azerbaijan by the special services of certain countries.

“The participation of some citizens in the activities of illegal armed groups abroad, in armed conflicts, and their military training is one of the disturbing issues. The focus is constantly on the issue of provocative and terrorist actions that the citizens may commit in the future on the territory of our country,” he stressed.

The State Security Service will take decisive measures against all actions aimed at violating the existing stability, added Naghiyev.