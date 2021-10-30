Azerbaijani FM meets with UNHCR's Deputy Director of Regional Bureau for Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by UNHCR's (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) Deputy Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe Angela Li Rosi on October 29, 2021, Trend reports.

According to the information, the meeting was also attended by Assistant to the First Vice president of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbekov.

During the meeting, Angela Li Rosi informed that the delegation visited Aghdam, Tartar, Barda, Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan. She stressed that, despite the level of destruction, the restoration work carried out by Azerbaijan deserves praise.

In turn, Azerbaijani FM said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and does not forget about the assistance provided by this organization in the 1990s. Bayramov also noted that since November last year, 167 people have become victims of mine explosions in Azerbaijan.

In addition, during the meeting, the parties discussed the steps taken by the Azerbaijani government to restore roads and railways, infrastructure, and the construction of Fuzuli International Airport in the shortest possible time, as well as expressed mutual interest in continuing cooperation to ensure the safe return of former IDPs to their native lands.