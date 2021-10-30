Azerbaijani MFA condemns release of Armenian terrorist who killed Turkish consul - statement (UPDATE)

Politics 30 October 2021 19:49 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani MFA condemns release of Armenian terrorist who killed Turkish consul - statement (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns the decision of the US authorities to release from custody the Armenian terrorist, member of the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA) Hampig Sassunyan, who killed the Turkish consul Kemal Arikan in 1982 in Los Angeles, stated the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva in response to a media question about the release of the Armenian terrorist Sassunyan, Trend reports.

"We condemn the decision to release the Armenian terrorist, ASALA member Hampig Sassunyan, who killed the Turkish diplomat Kamal Arikan in 1982 in Los Angeles, US. Releasing a terrorist not only poses danger, but also serves to encourage terrorism.

Sassunyan's statement, while in custody, in an interview with the Armenian military magazine Hay Zinvor in 2012 that he is an Armenian soldier and is ready to fight in the then-occupied territory of Karabakh, which is an internationally recognised territory of Azerbaijan, demonstrates that the terrorist has not at all changed.

It is necessary to prevent attempts to heroize a terrorist who, according to the Armenian media, is in Armenia", noted the ministry.

