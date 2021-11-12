Azerbaijan's Parliament continues discussing state budget bill for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Parliament of Azerbaijan began new discussions of the state budget bill for 2022 on November 12, Trend reports.

At a joint meeting of parliamentary committees on public associations and religious structures, science and education, family, women and children, health and culture, documents included in the state budget package are being discussed.

The discussions are attended by heads of a number of government agencies and MPs.