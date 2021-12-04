OSCE MG ready to host meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group ready to host a meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers, Trend reports citing the statement of the Co-Chairs.

"The Co-Chairs regret that it was not possible to hold a joint meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan under their auspices in Stockholm. They express their readiness to host such a meeting as soon as circumstances allow to continue discussions begun in New York in September and in Paris in November," the statement said.