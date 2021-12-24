Ministry of Youth and Sports prepares video on 60th birthday anniversary of President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24
Trend:
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has prepared a video on the occasion of the 60th birthday anniversary of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
President Ilham Aliyev was congratulated on behalf of the youth and athletes in the video.
Trend presents the video.
