President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at newly renovated Nizami Ganjavi Park (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at the culture and recreation park named after Nizami Ganjavi after a major overhaul.
All conditions for recreation of residents and visitors of the city were created in the park which covers an area of 1.2 hectares in Khatai district, Baku.
Landscaping work was carried out, thousands of trees, shrubs and decorative greenery were planted in the park.
