Goal reached as result of meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian public figures – Russian MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

The friendly communication was reached between scientists of the two neighboring countries through the creation of a favorable atmosphere for the consistent normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports on Dec. 30.

“We think that the goal was achieved as a result of the meeting of public figures of the two countries,” the spokesperson said.

“The participants had unanimous views that they see the role of the intelligentsia in reducing mistrust between the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples,” Zakharova said.

Zakharova added that Russia has supported and will support such initiatives.

“We think that such an approach on unification, which contributes to reaching a substantive agreement and creates an atmosphere for moving forward, is extremely relevant,” the spokesperson said. “Therefore, we also expect to conduct such meetings regularly in the future in Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

Moscow hosted the first meeting on December 23-24 between the Azerbaijani and Armenian public representatives after the end of the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia in November 2020. Special Representative of the President of Russia on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy also participated in the meeting.