Salaries of employees of penitentiary service and General Directorate of Medicine increase in Azerbaijan

From today, the salaries of employees of the Penitentiary Service and the General Medical Department have been increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, the monthly salaries of employees of the Penitentiary Service and the Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan are increasing by 20 percent.

This Decree came into force on January 1, 2022.