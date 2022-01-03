Azerbaijan unveils volume of ammunition found on its liberated territories in 2021 (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3
Trend:
The volume of ammunition found in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in 2021 has been announced, Trend reports citing Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.
A total of 225 assault rifles, 102 grenade launchers, 68 machine guns, 64 anti-tank and anti-personnel guided missile systems, 10 mortar installations, 8 air defense systems, 721 grenades, 129 mines, tens of thousands of shells and cartridges of various calibers were found on Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation.
As a result of the measures also taken in the liberated lands, about 17 tons of wild hemp plants were burned and destroyed.
