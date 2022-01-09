Anti-aircraft artillery mounts, captured as war spoils during Second Karabakh war used during exercises of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

Anti-aircraft artillery mounts, captured as war trophies from Armenian military formations during the 44-day Second Karabakh war, were used during the exercises of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As the ministry notes, during the 44-day war, Armenian military formations, unable to resist the Azerbaijani army, fled, leaving military equipment and ammunition onto the battlefield.

Among the many trophies of the Azerbaijani army were 20-mm anti-aircraft artillery installations "Zastava", which after repair were used by the Azerbaijani army. At the special tactical exercises held in the air defense units of the Separate Combined Arms Army, the Azerbaijani servicemen demonstrated high professionalism and military skill.

In the course of special tactical exercises, where the skills of repelling airstrikes were practiced, anti-aircraft missile, radio-technical, and anti-aircraft artillery units were raised at the alarm signal. According to the plan of the exercises, the shock units of the army had to fight against drones and airplanes of the imaginary enemy. To ensure the air defense of the strike units, the air defense units of the anti-aircraft missile, radio-technical, and ground forces performed the tasks of preventing the attack of the conditional enemy operating at different heights.

With the use of the 20-mm anti-aircraft artillery installations "Zastava", installed on tracked combat vehicles MT-LB, taken as military trophies during the 44-day Patriotic War and adopted after the repairs, air attack weapons and ground targets of the imaginary enemy were destroyed.