Azerbaijan’s army protects and ensures security of its borders, following Armenia's provocation - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

The Azerbaijani army protects and ensures security of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territories and borders intensively as Armenia may attempt to aggravate the situation along the state border again, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As a result of the provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on January 11, the situation in direction of Kalbajar district of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border aggravated.