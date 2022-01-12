If we had known about Valérie Pécresse's latest illegal visit, we wouldn't have let them back out - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12
Trend:
If we had known about Valérie Pécresse's latest illegal visit, we wouldn't have let them back out, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 12, 2022, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Attention being paid to families of martyrs, war veterans and those affected by war in Azerbaijan can be considered quite exemplary - President Ilham Aliyev
If productivity increases, Azerbaijan will be able to maximally provide itself with wheat - President Ilham Aliyev
If we had known about Valérie Pécresse's latest illegal visit, we wouldn't have let them back out - President Ilham Aliyev
We have taken practical steps to provide ourselves with basic food products - President Ilham Aliyev
We now receive a lot more support from international community for our just cause - President Ilham Aliyev
OSCE Minsk Group should not deal with Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, because it has been resolved - President Ilham Aliyev
If we see that there is threat, it will be destroyed on spot - President Ilham Aliyev's warning to revanchists forces in Armenia
Our exports exceeded imports by far, positive balance is more than $10 billion - President Ilham Aliyev
Now when we look at Armenian military posts, we see how deplorable they are - President Ilham Aliyev
No one is above the law, no one's previous services will be taken into account - President Ilham Aliyev
Foundation of a 240-megawatt wind power plant will be laid in Azerbaijan tomorrow at expense of foreign investors - President Ilham Aliyev
Ombudsman of Azerbaijan issues statement in connection with provocation by radicals of Armenian origin in Los Angeles
Latest exchange of fire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border reconfirms necessity for confidence building measures – EU official