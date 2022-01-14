Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Presidents holding one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a working visit to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the President of Ukraine are having a one-on-one meeting.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The Presidents posed for official photos.
Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while members of the Ukrainian delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.
The heads of state then held a one-on-one meeting.
