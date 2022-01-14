President of Ukraine thanks President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14

Trend:

Thank you for supporting Ukraine, our sovereignty and the joint projects between our countries. I am confident that these projects will develop our relations in the future, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting in an expanded format with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Today we went over several issues: energy, infrastructure, transport, military-technical cooperation and many others. I think that the issue of agro-industrial complex is the most important issue, because today food security is no less important than security in medicine or energy security and independence, which are a priority in the world. In my opinion, we will definitely sign important documents as the beginning of these joint projects, and will continue to complete these projects at the ministerial level," the president said.

"I would like to thank the President of Azerbaijan once again for finding time to visit Ukraine at such a difficult moment. This is not the first visit and I think that it is not the last one," he said.