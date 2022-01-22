Serviceman of Azerbaijan Army dies in non-combat conditions
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22
Trend:
On January 22, a serviceman of the active military service of the Azerbaijani army, Asif Maharramzade died in non-combat conditions, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
“A criminal case has been initiated on the fact, an investigation is underway. The Ministry of Defense expresses its deepest condolences to the relatives of the deceased serviceman”, the ministry said.
