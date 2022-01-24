Azerbaijan to display historical monuments damaged by Armenia in Aghdam (PHOTO)
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24
Trend:
Some historical monuments damaged by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s previously occupied Aghdam city will be collected and shown to the public, Trend's Karabakh bureau said.
The damaged ancient tombstones and stone sculptures will be displayed in the courtyard of the city's Imarat complex.
Will be updated
