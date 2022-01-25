Azerbaijani Defense Minister's visit to Iran starts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25

Trend:

At the invitation of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, a visit of a delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, to the Islamic Republic of Iran has started on January 25, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Defense Minister Colonel General Hasanov is scheduled to meet with Iranian state officials and take part in events.