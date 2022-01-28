UN thanks Azerbaijan for contributions to budget of organization
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28
Trend:
Express gratitude to our partner countries, including Azerbaijan, for their contributions to the budget of the organization, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said during a briefing, Trend reports citing UN.
According to him, Algeria, Azerbaijan, Brunei Darussalam, the Republic of Korea, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam have paid their dues in full, bringing the honor roll to 37.
